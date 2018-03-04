Popular independent broadcaster in Ekiti State, Dele Alagbon, has escaped death after attacks by unknown individuals who considered his programmes ‘offensive.’Alagbon, who is also known as ‘Omo Olope’ in entertainment circles, was waylaid and attacked by a three-man gang on a motorcycle on his way home along Igirigiri road, Odo Ado, Ado-Ekiti last Wednesday night.The embattled presenter hosts programmes on radio and television stations within and outside Ekiti State.The broadcaster said he abandoned his black colour Mercedes Benz C-Class car marked YEE 66 AE and fled the scene to escape.Narrating his ordeals to our correspondent, Alagbon disclosed that the incident happened at about 10.30 pm not far from Ado Local Government secretariat.According to him, he had earlier in the day hosted a programme, ‘Isejoba rere’ on Radio Nigeria Progress 100.5 FM between 11am and 12 noon during which many listeners called in to condemn the state government’s alleged failure to pay workers’ salaries.Alagbon said other callers slammed the government for what they called “massive hunger ravaging Ekiti without any solution in sight.”The broadcaster also disclosed that the same scenario played out during another programme “Ekiti O Ni Baje,” on a private radio station Voice 89.9 FM, Ado-Ekiti on Saturday February 24 from 9.30 pm to 10.30 pm.Alagbon said the public outrage on the two radio shows might have been responsible for the attacks on him.The broadcaster said: “I am not an enemy to anybody. I am a professional broadcaster contributing my quota to Ekiti development.“I had concluded my programme on Progress FM that fateful day and went to my office to do some editing and attend to speak people after which I headed home at close of work.“I noticed that three men on Okada were trailing me from Ijigbo roundabout and they caught up with me along a bad portion of road near the local government secretariat in Odo Ado.“They double crossed me as I stopped to know who they were and they started hitting my car with machetes in their hands.“They said I am too vocal on my programmes and that I allow people to criticise Governor Ayo Fayose during the phone-in segments.“As they moved to the back of the car to continue hitting it with machetes in their hands, I suddenly opened the door and ran as fast as my legs could take me.“I had to abandon the car and ran for my dear life and in the course of escaping from the scene, I lost my phones and I only recovered the lines this morning.”Alagbon disclosed that the incident has been reported at Odo Ado Police Station along Poly Road and the Police have launched investigation into the attack.He explained that the incident caused anxiety in his hometown, Ayegbaju-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Areas, where he was summoned by elders of the community who were fully briefed on the incident.When asked whether he would back down on the perceived threat to his life, Alagbon said he remained committed to his numerous listeners and viewers.He said: “My security is in the hands of God and he will continue to protect me. I will continue to be loyal to my listeners and viewers of my programmes as those shows give them opportunities to be heard.“I will continue to present those programmes despite my predicament. In fact, I am preparing to host another edition of ‘Ekiti O Ni Baje’ tonight.