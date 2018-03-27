Bisi Fayemi, wife of the Minister of Mines and Steal Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Monday confirmed that her husband was actually interested to run in the coming governorship election in the state.





Mrs. Fayemi stormed the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat in Ado-Ekiti and told women in Ekiti State to support her husband who is yet to make a public declaration.





She was received by the Deputy Chairman of the party, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, Women Leader, Mrs. Dupe Bakare and all the women leaders from all over the state.





Mrs. Fayemi told the women she was there to, “ask for support for Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the forthcoming Ekiti State gubernatorial election.”





She promised to continue to support Ekiti women and ensure they are not left behind.





In her response, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye thanked Erelu Fayemi for her visit.









She said the ex-first lady is, “a true champion of women and has demonstrated this over the years.





Mrs Olaleye described Mrs. Fayemi as, “tried and tested.”





She called for peace and harmony in the APC family and end to all acrimony.