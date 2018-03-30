The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to avoid “being used a second time”.





The opposition party said this while reacting to statement made by Tinubu at his colloquium.





The former Lagos governor had asked Nigerians not to accept the apology of the PDP.





But in a statement on Thursday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, said Nigerians had already accepted the apology.





Ologbondiyan said Tinubu should be blamed for helping enthrone a government that is “incompetent, divisive and nepotic”.





“The party advises Tinubu not to allow himself to be used a second time as he still bears a gross part of the blame for the enthronement of this incompetent, divisive, nepotic and inherently corrupt administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which has brought the nation to its knees in three years,” the statement read.





“Without listening to the prompting of any politician, Nigerians across board have taken the liberty to accept PDP’s apology which was made patriotically in the overall interest of national healing, reconciliation, unity and cohesion.





“The PDP watched with amusement as Asiwaju Tinubu struggled with words to appease president Buhari and give him assurances that he can win a second term election in the face of mass failure both in governance and in their discredited, rejected and troubled platform.





“It was a direct admittance of failure and indictment on President Buhari’s administration, when Asiwaju pointedly told the President that the ship of the nation, under his (Buhari’s) watch, still needs to be rescued, almost three years down the line.





“It is tragic that Asiwaju had to tutor his visitor, who had no policy direction since his election in 2015, by engaging in a revision of the programmes and policies of the PDP, such as the leasing system, the mortgage and pension schemes which boosted the economy and directly impacted on the lives of Nigerians.”





The PDP also advised Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to stop “diminishing his office and person by joining in the bandying of unverified figures and making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against the PDP”.





“He should name any corrupt individual in the rebranded and repositioned PDP or show any proof that the PDP, as a party, had ever been charged, indicted or convicted of any act of corruption,” Ologbondiyan said.