Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians not to accept the apology of the People’s Democratic Party, likening it to the case of a thief who is only begging because he was caught in the act.He made the call while speaking at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium- an event organised to celebrate his 66th birthday.He said: "You looted, you wasted our money."Recall that PDP through its National chairman, Uche Secondus had earlier in the week asked Nigerians to forgive his party’s misdeeds.