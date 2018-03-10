Abubakar Madaki, a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Raymond Dokpesi, on Friday told the federal high court, Abuja, that the former chairman of DAAR Communications, received money for doing nothing.





Madaki, under cross examination by Dokpesi’s counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), said: “Dokpesi was paid for doing nothing, for rendering no service.”





The witness said the N2.1 billion under investigation was funds from the office of the national security adviser (NSA), which was then headed by Sambo Dasuki.





According to him, all the funds in the account of the NSA are for national security.





The witness, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said he was part of the team appointed by the commission to investigate funds meant for national security that were allegedly diverted.





He told the court that the funds were allegedly diverted even by those who they were not entrusted to.





When Agabi sought to know what evidence he had of the diversion, the witness said: “The funds were found in their accounts when they had no reason to take it.





“This is because they could not account for any contract they executed for such payments.”





Justice John Tsoho adjourned the matter until April 13 for continuation of cross examination of the witness.





Dokpesi and his company, DAAR Investment, are standing trial over the N2.1 billion received from the office of the former NSA, Sambo Dasuki.