Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has declared that doing business in Nigerian cities is hell.





He described Lagos as the most convenient and peaceful state for doing business.





He said this during questions and answers session with journalists in Lagos.





He said, “I am not advertising for Lagos, but try another state, you will see hell,’’ he said in a terse remark at the forum of ‘Lagos Means Business.’





“You should pay your taxes to Lagos state.”





During the session, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had earlier assured people of the state that he would make their taxes work for them with a transparent and incorruptible government with good value for taxes paid. “We are not true citizens until we become responsible tax payers.





The Governor added, “If the vision of a prosperous Lagos is to be achieved, the State must retreat from borrowing to finance its infrastructure and pay back later in the future with high interest rate.





“The good part of the arguments trailing the Lagos Land Use Charge is that the State Government is ready for dialogue and will welcome the complaints of dissatisfied members of the public in this regards.





“Business owners paying Land Use Charge should see it as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities.’’