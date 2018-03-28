Embattled Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday claimed he had uncovered an alleged plan by the Nigerian Police and the Kogi State Government to assassinate him using lethal injection while travelling to Kogi State.He claimed that was why they insisted on prosecuting him in Kogi State, instead of Abuja, for a crime he allegedly committed.But in a swift reaction, both the Kogi State Government and Police headquarters in Abuja, dismissed the senator claims as fragment of his imagination.This came as the Senate mandated its Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and that of Police Affairs, to immediately carry out a holistic investigation into the matter and report at plenary within 48 hours.Resolution of the Senate yesterday was sequel to a point of Order raised by Senator Isa Hamman Misau, APC, Bauchi who told his colleagues that the Police had become biased for inviting Senate Melaye and even threatening to declare him wanted without taking his statements.According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, “The work of the Police is that of protection of lives and property. We are not killers. If he (Senator Melaye) has any proof that the Police or IGP has plans to kill him, he should report to the nearest Police station. We on our part are not aware that anybody wants to kill Senator Melaye either. However, he should not use this as an excuse not to show up in court and face allegations against him. We stand by our earlier invitation to him to show up in court on the 28. If he fails to show up in court, the Police will obtain a warrant for his arrest. He will be declared wanted in Nigeria and internationally, using INTERPOL.”Similarly, Kogi State Government speaking through the Director General, Media and Publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo said, “As far as we are concerned, we have no problem with Senator Dino Melaye. It was the Police that sent him invitation for questioning based on their investigations.‘’He should face that and leave Governor Bello out of the issues surrounding his face-off with the Police. The governor is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who would not involve himself in such criminality. Home or abroad, no organization has ever indicted the governor of such crime. He has respect for human life.’’