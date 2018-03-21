Defence Headquarters and Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris said yesterday no security force was informed of Dapchi School Girls abduction as alleged by Amnesty International (AI) in its latest report.No fewer than 110 female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State were on February 19, abducted from their school by the insurgents.The girls are still in captivity of the insurgents.In its report on the abduction, Amnesty International had accused the nation’s security agencies of ignoring information on the presence of a large number of the insurgents in the area shortly before the abduction but failed to act on the tips.But, besides dismissing the report as a calculated attempt to whip up sentiments against the military, the Defence Headquarters said AI was doing everything possible within its power to frustrate the United States (U.S.)/Nigeria Anti -Terrorism cooperation backed by President Donald Trump.A statement issued by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen John Agim, maintained that “the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military and has attained the highest form of professionalism in line with international best practices. And so, could not have ignored warning of Boko Haram attack only to work tirelessly to get the girls back”.Brig. Gen. Agim in the three-page statement asserted that there was no iota of truth in the latest report from the international body, saying its position was meant to pre-empt the work of the Federal Government Committee working on the Dapchi girls matter.The statement reads: “The Defence Headquarters wishes to respond to Amnesty International (AI) report in which the group alleged that the Nigerian Military and security forces were informed that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters were heading towards Dapchi in Yobe State to abduct some school girls and failed to act accordingly.“Apart from questioning the motive of Amnesty International, it is pertinent to state that most of their narratives were outright falsehood and a calculated attempt to whip up sentiments and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians, demoralise friendly nations and people collaborating with security forces to end the forces of evil in the Northeast. For the avoidance of doubts, no security force was informed of Dapchi school girls abduction as alleged by AI.“The Nigerian public and the international community should know that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military and has attained the highest form of professionalism in line with international best practices. And so, could not have ignored warning of Boko Haram attack only to work tirelessly to get the girls back.”The statement said: “It is not proper for an organisation like AI, which do not mean well for Nigeria, going by their previous reputation of denigrating the security forces anytime they make gains against the forces of evil to incite the Nigerian public and international community against the military.“Some of our Services Chiefs, senior commanders prosecuting the war against Insurgency and even some heads of security and paramilitary services are from the Northeast. They have put their lives on the line severally to end the madness in the Northeast.“It is therefore very unfair for AI that does not care if the country survives as a united indivisible entity to come up every time to put doubts in the minds of the people about the military that has remained dedicated to keeping the country one.”Idris, who spoke at the Force Headquarters during a meeting with Squadron, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU) Commanders, said: “You are all aware of the abduction of Dapchi school girls by this horrible Boko Haram in Yobe States. Though not the fault of the police, the incidence was a national embarrassment.“It is not the fault of the police because from what we had from the state Commissioner of Police, he said he was not informed or alerted before that attack took place but I think it is incumbent on us to take action.”PDP backs reportTHE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has backed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that Nigerian security agencies got advanced warnings on movements of Boko Haram insurgents leading to the Dapchi girls’ abduction.In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the AI report has vindicated its earlier position that President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be held responsible for the abduction.Describing the incident as distressing and disappointing, the party added that the President and his party should be blamed for several other atrocities committed by the insurgents against the citizens, particularly in the North.