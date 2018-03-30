Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, on Friday visited the residence of Umar Jibril, lawmaker who represented Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency in the house of representatives.

Jibril died after a brief illness on Friday morning.





Lawmakers from both chambers of the national assembly have been visiting to the residence of the deceased to commiserate with his family.





The police had declared Melaye wanted after announcing that two suspects who accused the senator of supplying arms to them escaped from custody.





Melaye has since denied the allegation.