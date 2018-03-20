Since reuniting in December 2017 at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert, it was only a matter of time before Mo’Hits Crew announced a collaboration of some sort.

Their performance at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos venue of Davido’s concert reminded fans of just how influential they once were.





It was only their first joint performance since the crew disbanded on an acrimonious note in 2012.





While many music pundits had expected a reunion album, Don Jazzy and D’banj, frontmen of the one-time biggest music group in Nigeria, have hinted at an imminent.





The artistes made this known on their respective social media pages on Monday.





By virtue of the subtle announcement, fans may soon get an opportunity to see Don Jazzy, D’banj, D’Prince, Dr Sid, Wande Coal, Kay-Switch, and Ikechukwu together on stage.





The Mo’Hits Reunion Tour will see the crew perform old hits like ‘Booty Call’, ‘Pere’, ‘Ololufe’, ‘Why Me (remix)’, among others.





Although Don Jazzy and D’banj all but confirmed that the tour will take place, they stopped short at giving out specific information about the upcoming event.





The tour dates and cities where they’ll visit are yet to be made known.

Founded in 2004 by Don Jazzy and D’banj, Mo’Hits Records put out several albums including 2017’s Mo’ Hits All Stars – Curriculum Vitae.