As part of his tour, Davido who is currently touring the world for his 30 Billion Concert, has donated $5,000 to students of a music school in Rwanda.Davido after he held the country’s edition of the 30 Billion Concert Africa last night, performing live for the students and then promising them free tickets to his show that was to come up later thesame day. He wrote:As I always say “ WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS “Visited a music school in Rwanda today , the beautiful bright spirit of the people I met there motivated me to donate to their future !One Love , Worldwide ! #30BG