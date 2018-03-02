The Supreme Court has rejected the bid by detained former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, seeking his release from custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.





Dasuki had filed the appeal challebging his continued detention by the secret police.





The former NSA also prayed that the apex court suspends his trial pending his release.





However, the apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.





In a unanimous judgment of a five-man panel read by Justice Ejembi Eko, the apex court held that Dasuki’s continued detention was not a violation of any order.





The court said Dasuki’s detention was not at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that put him on trial.









It further said the bail granted Dasuki in respect of criminal charges brought against him by EFCC have been obeyed having been implemented by the Comptroller of Prison on December 29, 2015.