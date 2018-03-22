Aisha Yesufu, BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, co-convener, has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of the North East.





She said this while reacting to residents of Dapchi, Yobe State waving at Boko Haram’s convoy when they brought back the girls abducted from Government Science Technical college in Dapchi.





Reacting to the scenario, the activist said the abduction and release of the girls was an indication that Buhari was not in charge of the North East.





In a tweet, the BBOG co-convener stressed that the action of Dapchi residents was not fear but “jubilation, praises and prayers for the abductors.”





She said, “There wasn’t fear! There was jubilation, praises and prayers for the abductors!





“Who truly is in control of the North East!









“It’s not by killing the news and arm twisting media to shut them up.





“President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari





“WHO IS IN CHARGE OF THE NORTH EAST?”