Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has revealed the alleged owner of Boko Haram insurgents group.

The former minister on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari is allegedly the owner of Boko Haram, adding that the release of Dapchi girls is a scam.

This is coming at a time when different reactions have trailed the return of Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by the insurgents group.

Fani-Kayode further expressed disappointment at how the schoolgirls were used as pawns in Buhari’s “trade of terror and blood.”

In a series of tweet alongside a picture of Dapchi residents waving at Boko Haram vehicles, Fani-Kayode wrote “Dapchi residents waving at Boko Haram as they dropped off the “missing” girls.

“This is the biggest scam and money-making venture in the history of Nigeria and these poor girls are just pawns in it.