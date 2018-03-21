Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to the release of the abducted girls from Government Science School in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The former Minister, who expressed happiness at the return of the girls, however, described the abduction of Chibok and Dapchi girls as a “scam.”

In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain stressed that the truth behind the two abductions will soon be exposed.

According to Fani-Kayode, the truth will shock Nigerians and they will “spit on the graves of Buhari and his collaborators.”

He wrote: “Happy that the Dapchi girls are home. Saddened that 5 died.

“The day the truth comes out about what really happened to the Chibok and Dapchi girls and those that were behind these 2 scams, Nigerians will be shocked and they will spit on the graves of Buhari and his collaborators.”





Recall that Boko Haram had recently abducted about 110 girls from Government Science Secondary School in Dapchi.