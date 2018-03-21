The Co-founder of the BringBackOurGirls group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the release of the abducted secondary schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State.





We reported earlier that 105 of the abducted schoolgirls have been released by their abductors with 5 of them reportedly dead.





Reacting to the development, the BBOG coordinator commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration while also calling for the freedom of the remaining 112 Chibok Schoolgirls abducted from Borno.





She tweeted, “Ah, Lord just let this be TRUE that OUR #DapchiGirls are BACK. Just the JOY of KNOWING that 110 INNOCENT CHILDREN who were sent to school would not SUFFER what was visited 219 ChibokGirls and still being done to remaining 112 of them. @NGRPresident @MBuhari PLEASE CONFIRM NEWS.





“There is SO MUCH JOY that this news is springing up from our HEARTS! There are SO MANY QUESTIONS that EVERYTHING about their “abduction” is springing up from our MINDS. .@AsoRock @MBuhari @NGRPresident sure HAVE A LOT they NEED TO TELL the people of Nigeria.





“@AsoRock @NGRPresident @MBuhari while WE @BBOG_Nigeria REJOICE that “abductors” of OUR #DapchiGirls have RETURNED THEM, please BE REMINDED that:





“There are #112 #ChibokGirls REMINING to be RETURNED. WE DEMAND that you also ASK THEIR ABDUCTORS to RETURN THEM IMMEDIATELY! NOW.”