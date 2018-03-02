Aisha Wakil, better known as “Mama Boko Haram”, says the abductors of Dapchi schoolgirls have contacted her.





The Musab al-Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram sect is suspected of being behind the kidnap of the 110 girls.





In an interview with NAN, Wakil said the faction contacted her on Thursday to confirm that the girls were in its custody.





Wakil was a member of the Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges Committee in the northern region set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.





She added that the abductors confirmed to her that the girls were safe, healthy and in good condition.





In an interview with PRNigeria earlier in the week, Wakil called on the abductors to release the girls to enable them to be reunited with their families.





Wakil, who is said to have communication links with Boko Haram and respected by some leaders of the sect, declared that she was ready to sacrifice her life to rescue the girls.





Wakil said: They are even the ones that called me, and said Mama we heard what you have said and told me that they are with the girls and they are going to release them.





“I begged of them and said please let this not be another 1,000-plus days of Chibok girls, and they laughed and said no.





“I asked them where I can come and stay with them (girls) for two days, but they did not say anything.





“I can assure Nigerians that so far they are with my son Habib and his friends; Habib is a nice guy, he is very nice boy. He will not harm them, he will not touch them, and he will not kill them.





“He is going to listen to us, and so far he indicated interest that he loves peace. And I love them for that and believe what they said on this.





“They will definitely give us the girls. All I am begging Nigerians is to calm down, be prayerful, everything will be over in God grace”.





She spoke hours after the federal government said the search for the girls had been extended to neighbouring countries.