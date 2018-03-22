The rescued Dapchi school girls arrived in Abuja last night and would be meeting President Muhammadu Buhari today.

Sources said the girls, heavily guarded by security forces, were taken to Maiduguri by road to the warm embrace of a Federal Government delegation.





“They left Dapchi after they met with their parents and acquaintances; many parents trooped to Dapchi from surrounding villages to catch a glimpse of their daughters.





“They arrived at the Air Force base in Maiduguri around 5pm where they had their lunch before they were airlifted by a military aircraft to Abuja.





“They would most probably meet with President Buhari today because they don’t have much complications; only fatigue because of stress and anxiety,” he said.





President Buhari is also expected to visit Zamfara State today, so it is not certain whether the president will meet them before or after the trip.





“The presidency is also planning to subject them to counselling, the essence is to disabuse their minds because the Boko Haram told them never to go back to school, they were told to go and marry,” another source said.





The girls arrived Maiduguri at about 4:45pm along with some of their parents after a brief medical check-up at Dapchi General Hospital .





Theatre Commander, Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj.Gen. Rogers Nicholas handed over the schoolgirls to the Federal Government delegation yesterday.





Leader of the delegation Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau(rtd) led the Federal Government delegation to receive the girls at 6:30pm at NAF Base in Maiduguri yesterday.





Other ministers in the delegation include Minister of Information Lai Mohammed and his Women Affairs counterpart Jummai Alhassan





The Inspector General of Police and top military officers were also there.