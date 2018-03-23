Mrs Rebecca Sheribu, the mother of Leah, the Christian schoolgirl held back by Boko Haram for refusing to renounce Christianity has revealed the message her daughter sent her from captivity.

Rebecca said her daughter sent a message to her that her family should “pray for the will of God to be done in her life.”





Leah’s mother who spoke with the Nation newspaper, in Dapchi, Yobe State, said she had not lost hope that her daughter would be returned.





Mrs. Sheribu was said to have to have gone into comma after she gathered that her daughter was held back by Boko Haram insurgents when the girls were dropped off by Boko Haram after holding them in captivity for a month.





She said, “The released girls told us that the insurgents insisted that my daughter must denounce her religion. But she told them she has no single knowledge of Islam and can’t be.





“She was then left out of the Dapchi trip on the condition that any day she accepts Islam, she will be released.





“Leah, we were told was left with three other Boko Haram women there and she sends message that we should pray for the will of Gods to be done in her life.





“So I plead that Government and the negotiation team should revisit the terms of the agreement to enhance the release of my daughter.





“Everybody has his religion and no one should be compelled to practice a religion he or she never wishes to.”