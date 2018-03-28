Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP Bayelsa) has reacted to the continued captivity of Leah Sheribu, the Christian girl who refused to denounce her faith.





Boko Haram insurgents have since released 104 of the schoolgirls kidnapped from their school in Dapchi, Yobe state, keeping Leah behind for refusing to denounce her faith.





Five of the schoolgirls are said to have died in Boko Haram custody.





But the senator has now commended Leah Sheribu concerning her faith in Jesus Christ, saying she has shown that one does not negotiate with terrorists.





He twitted, ”Leah has refused to negotiate her faith with terrorists.





“She has shown that you don’t negotiate with terrorists. Between Boko Haram and Leah, who has the power? It is Leah.





“Without guns and bombs, she has overpowered her captors. May God bring Leah, my hero, safely back home.”