Aisha Wakil, human right activist has revealed her role in the release of abducted students from Government Girls Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.


Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram said she pressured the insurgent group into releasing the girls abducted on February 19, 2018.

Speaking with Channels Television, Wakil claimed that her role made the insurgents to return the girls safely.

According to Wakil, “I mounted pressure, I kept on begging them. I really pleaded.

“They promised me they were gonna release them that I shouldn’t bother myself, that I shouldn’t cry, so I was very happy [when they did]. I thank God.”

Recall that Wakil had on Wednesday expressed joy over the release of the students.

