Parents of the 110 school girls of the Government Girls Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state who were abducted over a month ago have said that the Dapchi girls have been brought back.Two parents told AFP on Wednesday about the return of the students to Dapchi saying: “The Dapchi girls have been brought back. They were brought in nine vehicles and dropped outside the school at about 8:00 am (0700 GMT),” said Bashir Manzo, who heads a group set up to support parents whose children were abducted.Although, out of the number, 5 of the abducted girls are yet to be found, posing fears whether they are alive or dead.Confirming the release of the Dapchi girls to newsmen, Abdullahi Kawi the father of Aisha Abdullahi of JSS 2 said his friend called him to confirm that one of the girls was dropped at Gumsa yesterday night while the others who were on their way to Dapchi arrived this morning (today).Also Mustapha Mohammed Dapchi, Vice Chairman, Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Yobe State Chapter, whose house is located around the school said “I saw them dropped at the town’s motor park and the people who brought them told them to go back to their respective houses.”A phone call to the Principal, Hajiya Adama could not go through as her phone was busy and our text message to her was not acknowledged.Already, security operatives have barricaded the major road leading Dapchi, leaving motorists and passengers stranded. Another source said.