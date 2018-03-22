The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Federal Government to explain to Nigerians the “real” circumstances that surrounded both the abduction and the alleged release of the Dapchi school girls.The party alleged that both the abduction and the release were done in a suspicious manner.It also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress and the Presidency for allegedly stage-managing the abduction for political purposes.It, therefore, called on the United Nations and the International Criminal Court to “declare this evil by the APC Federal Government a war crime against humanity and immediately commence investigation into the matter.”National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, spoke at a media briefing in his office shortly after the news of the release was made public.He also demanded the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the saga.Shortly after Secondus spoke, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, also addressed a press conference.Ologbondiyan said, “We consider as wicked, callous and tormenting to use innocent schoolgirls as pawns in an ignoble script that was designed to hoodwink Nigerians and orchestrate a great rescue and security prowess of a conquering general, all to push a 2019 reelection bid, is an unpardonable gamble with human lives.“While this failed Dapchi drama remains a poorly crafted tragi-comedy: a scam of no equal dimension, Nigerians are not ready to forgive the APC and the Presidency for the torments inflicted on the girls, their parents and the human community worldwide just to score a cheap political point.”In his reaction, Secondus said, “The main issue is, how were they kidnaped? the government had set up an investigative committee, we challenged them to release the report on how they were kidnaped.