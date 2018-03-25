The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared today a day of special prayers nationwide for God’s intervention in the quick release of Leah Sharibu, the lone Dapchi school girl remaining in Boko Haram’s captivity.The terror sect is holding on to Leah for her refusd to renounce Christianity.CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle said in Abuja that if Leah Sharibu means nothing to the government and the security agency that negotiated the release of other Dapchi school girls, her life means a lot to her parents and many Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations.