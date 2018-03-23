Controversial on-air personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze has attacked Nigerian pastors over their silence on Leah Sharibu, the Christian Dapchi girl who has remains in Boko Haram captivity for refusing to denounce her faith.





Recall that, following the release of Dapchi school girls, father to one of the abducted girls, Sharibu Nata, had disclosed that his daughter, Leah Sharibu was not released by Boko Haram terrorists because she refused to abandon her Christian faith for Islam.





Freeze, on Instagram, wondered why Nigerian pastors, who are quick to collect tithe from members, are quite on Leah’s ordeal.





He wrote, “Sad to see this poor girl and her family go through this.





”Where are all those thieving Daddy GOs on this matter? Oh sorry, my bad, it doesn’t concern tithes.





”The only Christ they are about is the one that fuels their jets, buys their Gucci sweaters and funds the tomfoolery their ridiculous doctrine has shamefully become!”