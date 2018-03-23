The freed 104 Dapchi schoolgirls have arrived the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.





NigerianEye had reported the release of 104 of the abducted schoolgirls from Dapchi.





The schoolgirls arrived the State House press gallery at exactly 11:40am and the meeting with the girls started few minutes past 12 noon when the President arrived the Council Chamber.





The only boy freed by the insurgents is also in attendance.





Details later…