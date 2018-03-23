The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, on Friday urged Nigerians to pray for the safe release of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram.Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC- Umaisha/Ugya) gave the advice in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna in Keffi.Leah is the only abducted Dapchi schoolgirl yet to be set free by Boko Haram.The lawmaker commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the release of some of the abducted Dapchi school girls.The speaker said that he received with joy the news of the release of the girls, but urged Nigerians to pray for the safe release of Leah and others still in Boko Haram captivity.He said that the release of the abducted Dapchi girls by Boko Haram testified to the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling security challenges in the country including the activities of Boko Haram.“The news of the release of the Dapchi girls brought a huge relief to many Nigerians; not only excitement, but hope that the remaining girl and other Nigerians will be released in due course.“I commend the Federal Government, the security operatives and all those who helped in one way or the other for a job well done.“It has demonstrated that the administration is committed to securing lives and property of its citizens,” the statement said.Balarabe-Abdullahi further urged Nigerians to support the present administration in its desire to deliver the “dividends of democracy” to the electorate.The speaker also advised the people of the state in particular and Nigerians in general, to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of their ethnic, religious, and political differences.