Lere Olayinka, an aide to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday reacted to the release of the abducted students from Government Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The governor’s aide alleged that those who “removed Military checkpoints” and allowed the girls to be abducted “have released them.”





In a tweet, he wrote, “Heard that those who removed military checkpoints and allowed the #DapchiGirls to be abducted have released them after making millions of dollars as ramsom.”





We had earlier reported that Boko Haram, on Wednesday returned the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls.





The insurgents group had returned the girls in nine vehicles, an episode similar to how they were taken away.