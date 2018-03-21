The Presidency on Wednesday reacted to the release of the abducted girls from Government Science School in Dapchi, Yobe State.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personnal Assistant on New Media, Basir Ahmad described the release as “great news.”





In a tweet, the Presidential aide wrote: “The release is great news from Dapchi, Yobe State. Thank God for the safe return of our sisters. Alhamdulillah!





“During Pres. Buhari’s visit to Dapchi, last week, he assured the parents of #DapchiGirls that the FG will not rest until all the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls in Boko Haram custody are released and reunited with their families.





“Today, we are celebrating #DapchiGirls’ return.”





Recall that Boko Haram had recently abducted about 110 girls from Government Science Secondary School in Dapchi.





NigerianEye, had earlier reported the release of the schoolgirls.





The insurgents group had returned the girls in nine vehicles, an episode similar to how they were taken away.