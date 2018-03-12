Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze appears to be making moves to becoming a full-fledged pastor. He took to his social media page to unveil what many have identified to be his own ministry.

The watch lover unveiled his online church named Free Nation In Christ Online Church aka Free The Sheeple. He also shared the logo of his ministry.





From all indications, services will be held online and members will be allowed to interact with their ‘pastor’ via the comment section of the social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.





However it is unclear if tithes will be paid in this ministry and if he would with time move it from been just an online church to having a physical building.









See his post below:



