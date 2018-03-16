The Court of Appeal in Abuja has thrown out an application by Senator Dino Melaye seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from initiating the process of his recall.





An Abuja Federal High Court had in September, 2017 given the electoral umpire the go-ahead to begin Melaye’s recall process.





Justice Mohammed Mustapha-led two member committee ruled that there was no time limit to complete the recall process as provided in Section 69 (b) of the 1999 Constitution.





Similarly, the Appeal Court on Thursday held that Melaye’s appeal was ‘inchoate’ as INEC does not need to give reasons for commencing the recall process.