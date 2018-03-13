An Awka High Court, presided over by Justice Dennis Mmaduechesi has adjourned till May 7, 2018 for pre-trial conference, the case involving the sharing of late Sir Louis Ojukwu’s property.

There has been crisis in the family of Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, the millionaire father of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu over the sharing of their late father’s property.





Ikemefuna Ojukwu and his brother, Mr. Chukwuma Ojukwu, two children of the late Ikemba Nnewi, had instituted the suit in 2014, against their uncles, Dr Joseph Ojukwu, Dr Ike Ojukwu and Mr. Lotanna Ojukwu and their mother, Ambassador. Bianca Ojukwu





The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare that they be entitled to 25 per cent of the property in the compound of their father at No. 73, Owerri road, Nnewi and a declaration that they were entitled to 25 per cent shares of their father’s company, Ojukwu Transport Company.





The first defendant, Dr. Joeseph Ojukwu was represented by Mr. Okwuchukwu Ugolo, SAN, while Mr. Ebuka Ogwu and Mr Christopher Ezeoka put up appearances for the second defendant (Mr Lotanna Ojukwu) and the fifth defendant (Ojukwu Transport Company) respectively.





When the matter came up on Monday, Mr. Chuka Osianatogu, counsel to the plaintiffs, pointed out what he described as a mix up in the appearance before the court by one of the counsels, arguing that the first defendant’s counsel failed to comply with Order 48 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) rule.





The presiding Judge, Justice Mmaduechesi adjourned the case to May 7, 2018 for pre-trial conference to enable parties put their houses in order.