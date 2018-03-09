The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has failed to inaugurate the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) within the time-frame set by President Muhammadu Buhari.





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had issued a circular penultimate week directing all the ministers to inaugurate boards of agencies and parastatals of government.





However, Ngige defied this order and opted to inaugurate only the boards of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the National Productivity Centre and Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS) in Abuja on Thursday.





He insisted that the board of NSITF would not be inaugurated until a nine-man panel of enquiry he instituted on February 15, 2018 submits its report.





Meanwhile, the perceived disregard to the directive of the President did gone down well with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).





The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said in Abuja yesterday that the action of the minister was a clear disregard to the directive of the President that the boards of all the parastatals must be inaugurated on or before Friday, March 9, 2018.





He said: “Well, I know that the President has given a directive that the boards of all government parastatals must be inaugurated on or before Friday this week.





“The NLC secretariat has not got any letter to the effect that the board of the NSITF would be inaugurated on Friday. Such a step would be disobeying the directive of the President.”