Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, on Tuesday reacted to the visit of President of Liberia, George Weah to his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari.





Weah had yesterday met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Reacting to Weah’s visit, Sani, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, warned the Liberian President against taking advice from Nigeria.





In a tweet, the outspoken lawmaker said rather than expect miracle from Nigeria, Weah should consult “oracles” in his country.





Sani wrote: “Dear Weah, don’t ask us for miracles and don’t expect miracles from our temple; consult thy home temple and thy home oracles for miracles. We don’t have excess miracles for exports.”