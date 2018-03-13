The Senate has approved that the nominees for the positions of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and members of the Monetary Policy Committee be screened for confirmation.Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, raises a point of order at the plenary on Tuesday to urge the lawmakers to lift their embargo on confirmation of appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.Ibrahim said the non-confirmation of the deputy governors of the CBN and members of the MPC was negatively affecting the economy, especially foreign investments.The lawmakers unanimously granted the prayer.