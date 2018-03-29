President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Lagos state on a two-day working visit. Based on his movements within the city, security operatives blocked major roads, subjecting residents to hardship.
Many trekked several kilometres to their destinations while some were stranded.
Some Nigerians took to Twitter to ven their anger.
Gen. Buhari, who terminated the Lagos Metroline Project in 1984 & paid the cost of construction as a consequence, came back as President Buhari in 2018 - 34 years later, to commission a bus terminal.— Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) March 29, 2018
And to his mind, this is progress pic.twitter.com/erPGgM0Bac
President Buhari visits #Lagos today and 20,000,000 are stuck in traffic...— CAB van der Vinne (@JoopvanderVinne) March 29, 2018
We have a bit less wahalla when our Dutch prime minister @markrutte travels in the Netherlands. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/AAaf0HAHWV
Since those that trekked from #Lagos to Sokoto & from Kafanchan to Calabar for @MBuhari later regretted, realizing he has failed.— Edoko Wilson Edoko (@EdokoWilson) March 29, 2018
Lagosians today decided to trek for BUHARI, reasons i don't know but i remember yesterday made it 3 years some 15million Nigerians voted for him. pic.twitter.com/B7AJye5HsY
Jesus passed through Jerusalem last week,he ddnt shut down the https://t.co/1i3APUMCkB ambode closing Lagos for buhari,my grandpa smiling in heaven😁😁#lagos— oryleelee (@oryleelee1) March 29, 2018
While President Buhari is in Lagos to commission a Bus Stop or Terminal, This is what the President of Kenya commissioned last year - World Class Rail Stations.— Tola Shola (@TolaSholaTV) March 29, 2018
Are we going backward or forward?
What kind of country is this? pic.twitter.com/1mSNZgB90q
Agents of the State are mobilising 10 people from each ward in Lagos with a promise of NGN3,000 to come and hail Buhari while the police has caged the NBA Ikeja Branch which wishes to protest against Ambode’s retrogressive policies.— Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 29, 2018
Any crowd you see in Lagos today is rented.
This New Airport Terminal in Lagos was built and commissioned by GEJ— Ebube Martin Luther's Inlaw (@akaebube) March 29, 2018
No public holiday was declared for its commissioning
No road closures.
No fan fare
Buhari is coming to Lagos to commission a "Bus stop" and we have a State of Emergency on our hands pic.twitter.com/Pqgekwj4gT
Lagos is aggressively looking for funds, so much so it jacked up Land Use Charges to ridiculous levels. Yet APC shut Lagos down for Buhari and lost the $250 million that accrues to its GDP everyday! I hope Ambode wont try to recoup the lost revenue by increasing other charges.— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 29, 2018
Lmao Buhari is in Lagos, and suddenly LUTH wants to renovate all surgical wards. Patients weren’t informed until this morning. Relatives are moving stuff up and down, the lift isn’t working. See, we are not ready.— Ify🌻 (@Sauce_africaine) March 29, 2018
So because Buhari is now in Lagos, human being will now be trekking anyhow. But wait oo, I thought our Leaders were elected to serve us, and not the other way around.#PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/S7lODiBmAd— GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) March 29, 2018
I really don’t know why Lagos had to shutdown for President Buhari’s visit. He lives here in Abuja and moves around amongst us on a regular basis, and we have never had to shut down the city for one day.— HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) March 29, 2018
Buhari holiday in Lagos, no light. People left home in anger and stuck in traffic. APC and Ambode release photo tomorrow of y'all stuck in traffic with caption " despite Buhari holiday, Lagosians flood out and stuck in traffic to welcome Buhari". Shoot me please!😒 pic.twitter.com/V4sIu5F0ZA— ebun_comet (@ebun_comet) March 29, 2018
People r getting arrested for trying to use pedestrian bridge ... because buhari is coming to use it ... U get arrested for trying to do d right thing— fannami yakubu (@atomquietmoney) March 29, 2018
NIGERIA IS A JOKE
People r getting arrested for trying to use pedestrian bridge ... because buhari is coming to use it ... U get arrested for trying to do d right thing— fannami yakubu (@atomquietmoney) March 29, 2018
NIGERIA IS A JOKE
Lagos people, it doesn’t matter how upset you are at Buhari, please don’t throw anything at the president’s motorcade. You’ll be rightfully deemed a threat and the consequences could be fatal.— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) March 28, 2018
Do not throw anything at the president’s motorcade!
When Buhari eventually visited Dapchi, Gov Geidam took out newspaper ads to thank him for d visit. If u are from Lagos, please appeal to ur Gov not to photocopy d stupidity of his Yobe colleague. That is one assault on civilization we shouldn't have to handle this Easter season.— Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) March 28, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.