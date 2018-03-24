The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has approved the appointment of Mr Bolaji Kazeem, as his new Special Assistant on Media.Mr Henshaw Ogubike, the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, announced the appointment in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.According to the statement, Kazeem attended the University of Ibadan, International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) and Nasarawa State University for his higher and professional education including Master of Public Administration.”Mr Kazeem was a Press Secretary at the Special Duties Office (SDO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”He was part of the media team of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment from 2007-2015 before he was posted to Special Duties Office from the Federal Ministry of Information.”Bolaji has participated in local and International conferences and seminars such as Annual Seminar for Industry, Trade and Investment Correspondents and Editors, Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP).”He participated in Trade Facilitation (Establishment of Transnational Border Market Pilot Project in Okerete); Quarterly Luncheon with Business Leaders; 2010 Shanghai Expo; China and Nigeria Business Forum, Beijing”.The new media aide was also part of an interactive session on Investment Drive, New Delhi; America and Africa Business Forum, Washington; Kenya-Nigeria Business Forum Nairobi among others,” the statement added.He is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalism (NUJ), Federal Ministry of Information Chapel.