Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, has relieved two of his aides of their appointments.





They are: Victor Oluwadamilare, special assistant (media) and Imam Tajudeen, special assistant (special duties).





This was made known in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, deputy director of press in the ministry.





“The Honourable Minister of Communications, (Dr) Adebayo Shittu, has approved the disengagement of two of his aides; namely Mr. Victor Oluwadamilare, special assistant (Media) and Sheik Imam Tajudeen, special assistant (special duties),” the statement read.





“Consequently, anybody dealing with them on behalf of the honourable minister and the ministry of Communications is doing so at his or her own risk.





“They have been directed to hand over all ministry’s properties in their possession. The Hon. Minister, however, thanked them for their services and wished them well in their future endeavour.”





Shittu dismissed the aides few hours after a letter by Oluwadamilare went viral on social media.





In the letter, the former aide accused him of acquiring wealth illegally while he left them in penury.