The Parish Priest of St Christopher Catholic Church, Oke Odo, Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Okoro, has faulted the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos state on Thursday, noting that the timing was wrong.“Holy Thursday and Good Friday are special days for Christians to reflect the Paschal mysteries. The organizers didn’t take into account the nature of the days. I humbly conclude that such ignorance is not excusable and should not repeat itself lest, it gives room for interpretation”, he said.The parish priest made this known via his official facebook handle on Wednesday.According to him, “As a Lagosian by birth and as one who has spent all his life in Lagos, it is a thing of joy that our President will be visiting.“This visit will draw federal attention to Lagos and will bring many more benefits to Lagos. On like Jonathan’s visit that was more of a campaign than a working visit.“However, the visit was not well timed and should not take place on the most holy week of Christians. I am very sure the president, an ardent Muslim will not go on a working visit to any state on two of the most important days of Muslims.“This visit has led to diversion of traffic, restrictions of movement, and other security measures put in place. In addition, the president will arrive on Thursday (Holy Thursday) and conclude the visit on Friday (Good Friday).“These are special days for Christians to reflect the Paschal mysteries. The organizers didn’t take into account the nature of the days. I humbly conclude that such ignorance is not excusable and should not repeat itself lest, it gives room for interpretation.“I wish the president and Lagosians the best but I will be in church fulfilling my religious obligations. God bless Nigeria. Happy Holy week to all Christians”