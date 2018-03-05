Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says there are more Christians than Muslims in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Critics have accused the current administration of “nepotism”, especially with regards to federal government appointments.





But speaking with journalists during the weekend, Osinbajo said contrary to what many think, Christians have the upper hand in the federal cabinet in terms of number.





He said: “Look at the cabinet, for example, from the point of view of religion, it has an equal number – 18 Christians, 18 Muslims; but, we have the secretary to the government of the federation as well as the head of service are Christians.





“So, we have 20 Christians to 18 Muslims; that’s the structure of the cabinet.





“So, if you take that narrative, you may argue that perhaps the Christians have the upper hand; that’s a possible narrative.”





While also reacting to claims that Buhari favours the northern part of the country more than other parts in his appointment, the vice-president said the claims depend on the narrative which people choose to look at the issue from.





“The south-east, for example, has five states,” he said, adding: “Four of the south-eastern states have senior ministers; all of them, except one, who is minister of state for education.”





He said even though the constitution demands that the president picks his ministers from all states in the country, he has a choice in assigning particular portfolios.





Osinbajo said: “In the north, seven northern states have no senior minister, including the president’s home state, Katsina….it’s a narrative depending on how you want to run it.





“I give you another example; I’m from the south-west. There are people who will say ‘I am from the south-west, the north has everything.’ The south-west, for the first time in the history of this country, has one minister who is in charge of three ministries — power, works and housing.





“The ministers of finance and communications are also from the south-west. These are critical ministries.”





He, however, said the president has promised to look into some other areas where he is accused of lopsided appointments, citing appointment of heads of security agencies as one of such areas.





“I believe that is the way to go because you can run any narrative that will suit the figures you are showing. And that is where we have legal process,” the vice-president added.