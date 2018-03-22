 Chika Lann insists - 'MY HAIR IS 40 MILLION' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Chika Lann insists - 'MY HAIR IS 40 MILLION'

10:36 PM 0
A+ A-
Controversial Nigerian model, Chika Lann who earlier stated that her 'flamboyant hairstyle' cost '40 Million' is back with a bang!

She recently recorded a video, blasting her haters and stating that her comments was not a mistake, and her hair is indeed that expensive.

As expected, she received a lot of backlash for her statement, however she still insists.


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top