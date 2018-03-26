Parents of some Chibok girls still in Boko Haram custody on Saturday paid a visit to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state.





The parents, numbering 30, and some members of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group, embarked on the visit to appeal to Obasanjo to work with the federal government to ensure the safe release of their daughters like the Dapchi schoolgirls.





The insurgent group had on April 14, 2014, abducted 276 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state. Of that number, 163 have regained their freedom, while 113 are still in captivity.





While the Dapchi schoolgirls were released a month after their abduction, some of the Chibok girls, over three years later, are yet to be set free.





Addressing the parents, Obasanjo told them not to despair any longer, saying they would overcome the situation.





“I want to share with you some of my own thought about the sovereignty of God and what he can do. He is all knowing, powerful and can do anything,” he said.





“I want to share some passages in the bible. Some of the passages in the Bible have similar passages in the Holy Qur’an. (John 16vs 33). I have told you this that you may have peace and confidence in me, but I the world, you will have tribulations, trials and distress, and be undaunted for I have overcome the world.





“That is our Lord Jesus talking to his disciples and all of us who are Christians are Jesus disciples. Jesus did not say we will not have Tribulations in the world, he said we will have tribulations, trials and distress. Our faith will be tested.





“Whatever God allows to happen, he allows it for a good purpose, to test our faith and it is in testing of our faith that our character is shaped and strengthened.





“I understand how you feel now, I understand your pain and your anguish, God never does evil whatever happens to strengthen and make us perfect.”





The meeting was said to have been facilitated by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF).