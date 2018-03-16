Charles Okah, brother of the leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), has been transferred to one of the prison facilities in Borno State.

Okah, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for terrorism last week, was secretly moved from Kuje Prisons, Abuja, by the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS).





The development was kept as a top secret to avoid leaks and operational sabotage.





ThisDay reports that he was transferred due to his seeming familiarity with the prison environment and the officers at the Kuje Prisons.





The newspaper also said Okah might have been transferred to Bama Prisons.





Prior to the move, Okah was said to have suddenly claimed that he had a stomach disorder and would not be able to travel such a long distance in such a condition.





This compelled the prison authorities to take him to the prison clinic where he was treated and given some drugs before he was certified fit for the trip.





He was escorted by a team of eight highly armed prison warders who accompanied him in two Hilux vehicles.





While one of the vehicles conveyed Okah and three armed guards, the other escort vehicle contained five other warders and a nurse.





Aside Okah, his co-accused, Obi Nwabueze, who was also sentenced to life, was transferred to Abeokuta prisons, South-west Nigeria.









Explaining the reason behind the new arrangement, a source said: “The plan is to keep both men far away from each other.”