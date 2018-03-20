In a new twist, the doctor's medical report which was tendered as an exhibit in an Abuja Court, a letter allegedly from the reputable Wellington Hospital in London on behalf of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Mr Olisa Metuh has been disowned by the hospital.

Dr Adrian T. H. Casey had claimed that he is a Neurosurgeon working with Wellington Hospital in London. He therefore tendered a letter from Wellington Hospital to affirm that the former PDP spokesperson, Metuh needed to be treated urgently in the United Kingdom.





An investigation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom revealed that the said Dr. Casey is not an employee of the hospital as claimed in the court proceedings.





In an email correspondence between the UK party anti-corruption unit and the Chief Executive Officer of Wellington Hospital, the hospital clearly disowned Dr Casey and went further to say that the hospital never employed consultants.





It is obvious that the hospital is not aware of letter tendered in Abuja court in its name and this suggests that Dr Casey appears to be just a private consultant to Mr Metuh and not employed by Wellington Hospital.





Mr Metuh who is facing corruption charges had arrived Abuja division of the Federal High Court, in a wheelchair for the continuation of his trial before the court.





The country’s corruption watchdog, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission had alleged that Mr Metuh had before the 2015 Presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract.





According to reports, at the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, Metuh through his lawyer, Mr Emeka Etiaba, SAN, applied to be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.





Metuh’s lawyer told the court that his client’s health had deteriorated in the past two months.





He posited the worsening situation of his health would require urgent medical attention from his doctors in London, UK.