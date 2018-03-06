Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan says President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to Taraba, Yobe and Benue shows he is a good follower not a good leader.





Buhari on Monday announced his plans to visit Taraba, Rivers, and Plateau states.





This is coming at a time when Nigerians and top politicians criticised Buhari’s government over non-challant attitude towards plight of the citizens.





Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Monday described Buhari’s visit to Taraba and planned visit to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers states, which have witnessed different forms of killings as an afterthought.





Reacting, Omokri took to his twitter page to commend the president for following steps of Fayose and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers state who had earlier paid a visit to Benue.





He wrote “I commend President Buhari for following the example of Governors Wike and Fayose in visiting Taraba, Benue and other states gripped by Fulani herdsmen killings.









“If President Buhari can’t show good leadership, at least he has shown that he can be a good follower! Well done!‎”