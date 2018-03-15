Benue State Government has expressed displeasure over President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to address critical issues during his visit to the state on Monday.





Buhari was in the state on Monday to commiserate with the government and people of the state over herdsmen killings in the state.





Tahav Agerzua, the Special Adviser, Media & ICT to the Governor said they expected President Buhari to address the threat by herdsmen that they will wipe out citizens of the state.





Speaking on Channels TV Sunrise programme, Argezua said, “The President was in Benue but failed to address the situation on ground. Some set of people issued a threat six months back to kill Benue people. These people did not just execute this threat by killing hundreds of people, they also destroyed property worth billions of Naira and displaced over 170,000 people.





“The Benue people were expecting the president to tell them why these people, who issued these threats have not been arrested,” he said.





Speaking on President Buhari’s query to the IG of police for flouting his order, the governor’s aide said, “We are not concerned about the president giving the IG a query, our major concerns are that we have over 170,000 displaced people in our internally displaced persons’ camps.





“The Governor asked the President to come to the aid of the IDPs because the state resources have been over stressed. We are still waiting to hear from the president.”