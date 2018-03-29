Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized Lagos state Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, for declaring Thursday a public holiday because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit.





Fani-Kayode condemned the “lockdown” and labelled the bus terminal Buhari is expected to launch “a scam”.





“First came the Dapchi scam. Then came the Martin Luther King award scam.





“And now comes the bus terminal scam in which Lagos,the largest city in Africa, is under lockdown and all roads blocked simply because Pres. Muhammadu Buhari is coming to open a BUS TERMINAL! God save Nigeria,” he tweeted Thursday morning.





The terminal is located just behind the rail line of the Nigeria Railway Corporation and about 1km from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.





It is expected to offer services to 22 routes and transport a projected 70,000 people daily.





The bus terminal, an initiative of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration in Lagos State, is one of 13 such terminals being constructed across the state.