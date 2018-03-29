The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has described the planned two -day working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos as ill-timed.
In a release by the Director of Social Communications, Msgr. Gabriel Osu, Archbishop Martins wondered why the President chose to make the visit to Lagos ”at a time that coincided with the most important days of the year for Christians when they celebrate the events of the salvation of the world.”
According to him, ”in view of the large population and clustered road networks in the state, the closure of roads coupled with the ban of Okada on many routes, Christians who will be taking part in the Holy Thursday and Good Friday celebrations would be subjected to untold hardships.”
“In addition, Christians who would also like to welcome their President have been put in a difficult situation of deciding whether to fulfill their religious obligations or go out to welcome the President. The timing does not take into consideration Christians in government'
The first issue you raised which is difficulty in transportation due to road closure is an important one. However, the second issue which is Christians have been put in a difficult situation of deciding to see their president or go for religious activities is not an issue. We Christians should 'learn from Muslims' how we should honor our God. Will the Muslims think twice to make a decision to abandoned an 'infidel Christian president' or to go and worship his Allah? No. They will not have to think. It is settled for them that his religion first before honouring any gadem infidel president