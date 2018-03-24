The BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, has given reasons why the move to grant amnesty to repentant Boko Haram insurgents would be detrimental.

The group also said the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration has to explain to Nigerians their relationship with the insurgents.





It said those freed in the past later backtracked and unleashed terror on the people.





The BBOG questioned the rationale behind the move, adding that the government had not presented any strategy for preventing freed terror suspects from going back to terrorism.





The group’s spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, told reporters that “Some of the insurgents released later went back to join their colleagues.





“We have evidence of this. What is the strategy behind declaring amnesty for terrorists and releasing those in custody and allowing them to go back to what they were doing?





“The Minister of Information said they had a ceasefire arrangement with Boko Haram and they ought not to have abducted the Dapchi girls, so they had a moral burden to return the girls. You are talking about terrorists and morality?





“It seems as if the rest of us understand the terrorists differently from how the government understands them. They need to come down from their high horse and explain to us what is going on.





“How can the government be talking about Boko Haram and morality?

“Those they released in the past went back and unleashed more terror, so how are they going to prevent this from happening again?”