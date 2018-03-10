The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has declared that the All Progressives Congress will stop Governor Ayodele Fayose from foisting a successor on the state.He said the Peoples Democratic Party’s reign in the state must be brought to an end at the next governorship poll.Ojudu spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Friday while declaring for the July 14 governorship election.He said, “But our party needs to tread cautiously to be able to defeat this man because he had succeeded in infiltrating our ranks. He has planted people in our ranks to leak vital information to him, so we must be cautious.“I know that the challenges of the recent years have galvanised our people to be resolute to fight the battle ahead. The next election is a must-win for APC.“Governor Fayose is planning to rule the state by proxy by attempting to put his surrogate on the governorship seat. Let me assure you, we are going to foil such attempt.“Let me say this, I have all it takes to liberate Ekiti from the slavery they were put into by Fayose. I had once defeated him in a senatorial contest and I will do same again if given the opportunity.”Ojudu urged the APC members to stop destroying themselves and instead focus on how to work together to defeat the PDP.He promised to work with whoever emerges at the primary to ensure that the party triumph in the July 14 governorship election.“They said I can defect if I am not picked at the primary, never, I will never have anything to do with the PDP. Even if I die and they cover me with PDP’s cloth, I will wake and burn the cloth before dying again,” he added.Ojudu said he had dedicated his life to taking care of the poor being a product of poverty, urging the people to be steadfast and prepare for the July poll.“Today, we are facing serious challenges of hunger, poverty and squalor. Our people are hungry and our youths are without jobs. Our state needs redemption and to be put back on the path of glory.“We must rescue our people and if you give me the ticket, be sure that I will defeat Fayose. The time has come, let’s work together for the people. Together we will make Ekiti the state we can all be proud of.”